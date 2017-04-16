Snapchat
What happens when the Kardashians team up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family on Easter? Things get eggs-travagant!
OK, that's enough of the puns for now.
The model, her hubby and their 1-year-old daughter Luna joined Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's families for some Easter celebrations on Sunday, but it went beyond your average mimosa brunch with some cute baskets.
The event included a petting zoo and surprises from not one but two Easter bunnies (who we assume were Legend and Kanye West, based upon Kim and Chrissy's Snapchats).
Chrissy gifted the entire Kardashian clan—including North West, Saint West, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick—with beautiful Easter baskets filled with flowers and a chocolate bunny.
The home was also decorated accordingly. The rooms were filled with white bunny balloons and the outdoor dining seats were accented by fake bunny ears and tails.
?????????? pic.twitter.com/ZoeVAr9DHr— Vilailuck (@Pepperthai2) April 16, 2017
Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck, shared a photo of little Luna sitting next to North and Penelope, enjoying their Easter breakfast.
But it wasn't only the kids who enjoyed the party...
Kim snapped a photo sitting in the petting zoo with Chrissy, Kourtney and their hairstylist and good friend Jen Atkin.
In the photo, the three girls cuddle up next to a variety of animals, including a couples lambs, a pig and a bunny!
On Sunday evening, Kim took to Twitter to share another photo from the special day, posing with her whole family.
"My family," she captioned the picture. In it, she dons a silk beige dress, while Nori and Saint look adorable in white. Kanye, on the other hand, wore a white button-down under a dark denim jacket and jeans with brown boots.
Needless to say, looks like Easter was a hit for this family!
