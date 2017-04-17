TV's greatest (and most complicated) love story is looking a little different in season three.
Starz debuted the first trailer for the next season of Outlander before last night's premiere of The White Princess, and it's filled with all the things we definitely do not want: Claire and Jamie apart, Jamie distraught, and Frank. Despite all that, it's a damn good teaser.
At the end of season two, Jamie (Sam Heughan) sent the pregnant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) back to her own time while he went off to fight and presumably die in battle. She went back to her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) and raised her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), for 20 years before going back to Scotland to learn that Jamie did not die at Culloden.
We learned all of that last season, and now we get to see it happen, whether we want to or not.
Although based on the trailer we've watched upwards of ten times already, we definitely want to.
Season three picks up right where season two left off, with a pregnant Claire arriving back in 1948 after traveling through the stones and having to deal with her adventures' effects on her marriage to Frank. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie is dealing with the aftermath of failure at the battle at Culloden and his loss of Claire. Eventually they'll try to find their way back together (and we're just going to assume they eventually do), but as the official season summary asks, "when they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?"
And when September finally comes, will we be the same people we were when Claire and Jamie parted at the standing stones all those years ago? These Droughtlanders are too long, man.
Season three will also star Gary Young, Charlie Hiett, David Berry, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, John Bell, Wil Johnson, Hannah James, and Tanya Reynolds.
Outlander returns to Starz in September.