Prince Harry is opening up like he never has before.

While we know that the royal is a massive supporter of changing the stigma around mental health—especially with his Heads Together campaign, which he started with Prince William and Kate Middleton—he rarely touches on how the topic has affected him, personally...until now.

Harry joined Bryony Gordon's Mad World where he opened up about his own emotional and mental health struggles, which he says he's been dealing with since his mother, Princess Diana's death 20 years ago. However, he only recently realized that he was hiding from all those struggles for most of those years.