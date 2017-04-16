Bristol Palin could give birth any day now!
The 26-year-old revealed she's in the home stretch of her pregnancy and is about to welcome her third child with her husband of less than a year, Dakota Meyer. Feeling some Easter vibes, Sarah Palin's daughter posted a proud pic cradling her baby bump on Instagram earlier today.
The bumpin' snap features a profile shot of the personality, highlighting her growing belly. The photo of the expectant mother had the simple caption, "3 weeks left."
As we all know, babies rarely come on their actual due date, which means Bristol and Dakota could be expecting an arrival from the stork at any moment!
The former teen mom has been closely cataloging her third pregnancy for her 131K Instagram followers. Bristol has also made sure to post a plethora of pics of the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, who was born on Dec. 23, 2015, and her 8-year-old son, Tripp, from a previous relationship with Levi Johnston.
In December 2016, Bristol and Dakota, who were married in June 2016, announced via an adorable photo that the family of four was going to become five. Six weeks ago, the couple also shared the news that they were having a baby girl on Instagram. They posted a sweet image of the two of them staring into each other's eyes holding a paddle that read, "It's a girl!"
Despite a rocky past, things seem to be going swimmingly for the duo, who previously called off their engagement on May 18, 2015, just days before their wedding.
Last December, Bristol penned an emotional blog post addressing her on-again and off-again status with her now-husband, a U.S. Marine vet who received a 2009 Medal of Honor. "Dakota and I have been through trials in the public eye, and I am so thankful for where we are today," she wrote.
Bristol added that she'd wanted a third child despite all the backlash surrounding her previous two pregnancies. "While pregnant with Sailor (under more unconventional circumstances) I always knew a third child someday would complete our family," she wrote.
"The family are extremely happy and looking forward to the blessed event and to their growing family," Palin's rep previously told E! News about the third pregnancy.