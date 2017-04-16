Will viewers see Girls' Hannah, Shosh, Jessa and Marnie on the big screen?
Show creator and star Lena Dunham and showrunner Jenni Konner haven't ruled out the possibility of making a movie adaptation of the edgy HBO series, whose series finale airs Sunday.
"We feel like no one necessarily needs to hear from us right now," Konner told The Hollywood Reporter in February. "But if someone wants to do the [Girls] movie, we'll do it."
"Oh, we're doing the movie," Dunham said. "I'd just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them."
And boy are the girls in a different place—as are the actresses who played them for six seasons. So aside from a possible Girls movie, what's next for the show's stars?
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lena Dunham (Hannah): "I really wanna keep writing," she told Rolling Stone in February. "I've been working on a book of fiction for two and a half years. That's something I'm gonna be putting out in the beginning of 2018, called Best and Always. It's a novella and short stories, they're all about sort of intersecting relationships between men and women in various combinations."
"'Best and always' is something that Jenni Konner and I say to each other in text messages," she added.
Dunham also said she and Konner are going to continue working on their feminist Lenny Letter newsletter and website, where the actress and other writers have posted personal essays. Dunham also told Rolling Stone she wants to be a filmmaker.
"I'm not trying to get a big box-office movie, not that I think that's what anyone thinks I'm good for," she said. "But as much as I've loved my job, I'm a little excited to let somebody else be the poster girl for white liberalism. That will be a nice transition [laughs] if it can happen."
REX/Shutterstock
Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna): The actress and daughter of playwright David Mamet is continuing her acting career. She filmed the movie The Boy Downstairs, a dramedy about a woman who thinks about her first relationship after she moves into her ex's apartment building. The film is set for release on April 23.
She is also set to play musician Patti Smith in the film Mapplethorpe, about the life of '70s photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, played by Matt Smith, the romantic drama movie An Affair, which also stars Molly Shannon, and Under the Silver Lake, a modern noir crime thriller that also stars Andrew Garfield and Topher Grace.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Jemima Kirk (Jessa): She is also continuing her acting career: She and sister Lola Kirke both appear in the new film Untogether, a drama starring Fifty Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan, Ben Mendelsohn, Jennifer Grey and Billy Crystal.
She is also focused on her son and daughter, who she shares with ex Michael Mosberg. The two split a few months ago after seven years of marriage.
"I got divorced, and I attribute that to acting," she told U.K.'s ES Magazine earlier this year. "And just asking myself, 'Is this really me?'"
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Allison Williams (Marnie): "I need a beat to kind of sit back and look at everything and think about what my next move is going to be," the actress and daughter Brian Williams told The Washington Post earlier this month.
"But there are certain constants that I hope will hope will always exist—projects (like) Girls and [the movie] Get Out are the kinds projects that I want to be doing in the future, pretty much to the exclusion of anything else."
And what about starting a family of her own?
"Maybe Beyoncé will keep having more kids and I will just use whatever her next announcement style is," the actress, who married Ricky Van Deen in 2015, told E! News in February.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios
Adam Driver (Adam): The actor, the show's breakout star who played the love interest of Hannah and Jessa, can be seen reprising his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi this December.
He also has four other movies in the works—Logan Lucky, a comedy starring Katherine Waterson and Daniel Craig, which is set for release in August, Tough as They Come, a war drama also starring and directed by Sylvester Stallone, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, a sci-fi-adventure film by Monty Python star Terry Gilliam, and Annette, a musical about a standup comedian and single dad.
"The success that Adam has had is indicative—that's no slight to his talent and his ability," Mamet told The Hollywood Reporter. "But Allison and I are still fighting tooth and nail for any part we get, and we both have to fight very hard for any part that is different in any way from our role on Girls."
"Look, Adam is something unusual that Hollywood was waiting for," Dunham told the outlet. "And he has 'movie star' written all over his face in both an old-fashioned and a modern way."
The series finale of Girls airs tonight at 10/9c on HBO.