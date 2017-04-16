Can't...stop...watching...yikes!

Neil Patrick Harris and his family win yet another holiday with a hilarious photo opportunity. The actor posted on his Instagram page on Easter Sunday a selfie video of him with, husband David Burtka and their six-year-old twin son and daughter, Gideon and Harper, sitting in a vehicle with an adorable stuffed bunny.

"Awww," everyone says.

"Happy Easter everybody," Neil says. "We got this cute little Easter bunny. Isn't he cute?"

He then pushes something on the plush doll that turns it into a terrifying monster with sharp fangs, as the family members scream with delight.

Well played, again.