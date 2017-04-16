Kate Middleton Looks Elegant as She Curtsies to the Queen at Royal Easter Sunday Service

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Beatrice

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton looked especially elegant as she was photographed in an especially royal moment on Easter Sunday.

Wearing a cream Catherine Walker dress coat, and a matching pillbox and pointed heels, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II, 90, as she and Prince William, 34, arrived at a church service at St. George's Chapel near Windsor Castle. He greeted his grandmother, dressed in a seafoam coat and hat, with a bow.

The couple's children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, were not spotted.

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William were also seen walking with his cousins Princess Beatrice, 28, and Princess Eugenie, 27.

The queen arrived with husband Prince Philip, 95, and was greeted by dozens of applauding fans. Two girls handed her flowers after the church service, ITV News reported.

