Kate Middleton looked especially elegant as she was photographed in an especially royal moment on Easter Sunday.

Wearing a cream Catherine Walker dress coat, and a matching pillbox and pointed heels, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II, 90, as she and Prince William, 34, arrived at a church service at St. George's Chapel near Windsor Castle. He greeted his grandmother, dressed in a seafoam coat and hat, with a bow.

The couple's children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, were not spotted.