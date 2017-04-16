Elle King: "Skipped Out on My Wedding"

"Ex's & Oh's" singer-songwriter and Rob Schneider's daughter Elle King was set to marry her fiancé Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson in New York Saturday. However, King headed to Seattle instead and revealed some surprising news on Instagram that night.
"Skipped out on my wedding," she wrote, alongside a video of her rocking out onstage with Eagles of Death Metal at the Paramount Theatre. "I married Rock&Roll instead...so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F--KING DEATH METAL."
King chose her wedding gown, a $4,900 blush, long sleeve, off-the-shoulder, lace, beaded Stephen Yearick A-line dress, at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City on an episode of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress that aired in March.
King had dropped hints in recent weeks that she and Ferguson had split.
On March 28, she posted on Instagram a selfie taken in the Hollywood Hills with the caption, "Gotta say...no matter how heartbreaking one day may be, it's hard to not smile in this California sunshine," as well as a photo of her with her girlfriends.
"Been a really rough and insane start to this year. But I haven't seen my sugar in a month," she wrote. "Lately I don't cry very much. I feel like it will just be an explosion if I did. But seeing my little baby girl again, and having her by my side, well I lost it. She's my best friend and the only true loyalty I've ever known."
"Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself," she continued. "But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you. As a human, other people may try to be threatening in more ways than just verbal or physical acts. Always be strong. Always have dogs. Never forget your rights and your worth. If no one has told you today, I love you and I think you're beautiful and are worthy of love and kindness."
"If you look at moving boxes as a mountain, it can be overwhelming and terrifying," she said Friday. "But it's been a surprise each time. It's wonderful to rediscover all of your favorite things. I think our memories make up our souls. What we've done, who we've seen, what we've feared, who we've loved. Isn't that what makes us who we are? We can't control the world. All I can control is what I allow within my own world."
"I'm going to choose happiness and curiosity and try practicing more patience with this new chapter," she added. "It's scary. But I don't think I'd learn any lesson that didn't leave me shakin in my boots. Funny what a little white coat can stir up within you."
