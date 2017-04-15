This is what makes Harry Styles beautiful.

Tonight's Saturday Night Live was expected to be a special one for many reasons. Alec Baldwin was back with his portrayal of President Donald Trump. This evening's episode with host Jimmy Fallon was live from coast to coast. And yes, Harry was set to take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.

During Jimmy's opening monologue, however, The Tonight Show star decided to start the party early with a creative opening monologue.

"It is so great to be back on here on Saturday Night Live where it all started for me," he shared. "Tonight is bigger than a show. It's a party."