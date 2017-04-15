This is what makes Harry Styles beautiful.
Tonight's Saturday Night Live was expected to be a special one for many reasons. Alec Baldwin was back with his portrayal of President Donald Trump. This evening's episode with host Jimmy Fallon was live from coast to coast. And yes, Harry was set to take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.
During Jimmy's opening monologue, however, The Tonight Show star decided to start the party early with a creative opening monologue.
"It is so great to be back on here on Saturday Night Live where it all started for me," he shared. "Tonight is bigger than a show. It's a party."
Next up on Family Feud, it's Mick Jagger! #FallonStylesSNL @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/0s25nFXY6F— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 16, 2017
With that in mind, a flash mob to David Bowie's "Last Dance" began that required plenty of audience participation.
As the dance number headed backstage, Jimmy ran into Harry who just so happened to have some moves of his own.
Sure, he was only on for less than 15 seconds. But according to social media, Directioners couldn't get enough of the singer's dancing and irresistible smile.
While Harry is expected to perform two of his biggest hits during the show, the "Sign of the Times" singer couldn't help but participate in a few skits as well. During a rendition of Celebrity Family Feud, Harry reappeared to do his best impression of Mick Jagger from 1977. Something tells us it's going to be a good night.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. EST only on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)