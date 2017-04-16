When entering the Bachelor Mansion, nobody really knows what will come out of the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
For Sarah Herron, she may not have found her happily ever after. Instead, the reality star found an important cause and passion she can't stop fighting for.
After failing to receive a final rose from Sean Lowe in 2013, Sarah left with a realization that she needed to love herself before anyone could do the same.
Fast-forward a few years later and Sarah decided to compete on Bachelor in Paradise where she was called a "one armed bitch" by fellow contestant Chad Johnson while defending close friend Lace Morris. Instead of playing the victim, the reality star decided to turn her pain into purpose with the launch of SheLift.
"I think my fight with Chad was the tipping point for me. It was one of those heated moments where something inside of me finally just said ‘enough is enough,'" Sarah explained to E! News exclusively. "I think it was a culmination of being irritated by Chad's remarks and a life-long internal frustration for women of difference that I came home from Paradise and had the fuel to put something into action."
With help from several members of Bachelor Nation, Sarah was able to launch an organization that empowers girls to improve self-acceptance and confidence through outdoor adventures and body-positive mentorship.
Just last month, seven young strangers were brought together by their physical differences and united by Sarah's vision of a SheLift Retreat.
"What surprised me the most from the event was everyone's positive attitude. I was prepared for the worst—after all with seven complete strangers, you never know what you're going to get," she explained. "But all of the girls had the biggest smiles, open hearts and thirst for self-improvement. It was inspiring!"
SheLift board member Trista Sutter has had a front-row seat to Sarah's hard work. The progress she has made in a matter of months has left The Bachelorette alumna so impressed.
"To know Sarah is to be inspired. She's dealt with significant struggles and yet she faces them with courage and honesty. I admire her and was honored to get her call about serving on the SheLift board because I wholeheartedly believe in her vision of helping girls conquer their own personal mountains, especially with a daughter of my own," Trista explained to us. "I know I speak for the rest of the board in saying that we are incredibly proud of Sarah and look forward to our bright future ahead!"
While Sarah has had some scary moments such as quitting her job to dedicate 100 percent of her time to SheLift, the lessons she has learned make her a true winner in Bachelor Nation.
"When I originally applied for The Bachelor, I was singing up to get someone's acceptance and approval of me [a proposal]," she explained. "But if I could offer Sarah from Sean Lowe's season advice today, I'd tell Sarah that love and belonging won't come from prince charming proposing to you on TV, it will only come once she's able to love her true, authentic self."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.