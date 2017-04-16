When entering the Bachelor Mansion, nobody really knows what will come out of the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For Sarah Herron, she may not have found her happily ever after. Instead, the reality star found an important cause and passion she can't stop fighting for.

After failing to receive a final rose from Sean Lowe in 2013, Sarah left with a realization that she needed to love herself before anyone could do the same.

Fast-forward a few years later and Sarah decided to compete on Bachelor in Paradise where she was called a "one armed bitch" by fellow contestant Chad Johnson while defending close friend Lace Morris. Instead of playing the victim, the reality star decided to turn her pain into purpose with the launch of SheLift.