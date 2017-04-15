Last August, the Ghostbusters star went on Live with Kelly and opened up to Kelly Ripa about her 40-pound weight loss, which was inspired by a trip to the doctor's office.

"The first thing is for your doctor to tell you that you need to lose 40 pounds," she told the daytime host. "I got rid of soda and juice, that was the first thing I did. That literally was 20 lbs. right there."

In addition to the improved diet, Jones said her co-star Kate McKinnon helped her start exercising. "Every time we went to dinner she would make me walk to dinner, we would walk after dinner. And then it just started becoming—I would work out, I would do yoga, I really tried to watch what I eat. It's not always easy because I do have a sweet tooth that's a killer. But I do they best that I can."