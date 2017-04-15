Could love be in the air at this weekend's Coachella Music Festival?

As Hollywood's biggest stars took in the pools, flower crowns, music and parties in Indio, Calif., one famous pair sparked romance rumors on night one of the three-day festival.

E! News has learned Chris Pine and Star Trek Beyond co-star Sofia Boutella headed to the NYLON Midnight Garden Party Friday evening with Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams.

According to a source, Chris and Sofia came around midnight with a whole group and stayed at the party for about 90 minutes.

"They were super cute. Chris kept stepping back to let her have the spotlight and wouldn't take photos but kept watching her when she would pose," our insider shared. "They were together the entire time and kept walking with his hand around her waist."