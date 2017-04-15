Jeff Varner continues to face the repercussions of his actions on Survivor.
Just a few days after outing fellow contestant Zeke Smith during tribal council, reports have surfaced claiming Jeff has been fired from his job as a real estate agent.
According to News & Record Greensboro, Jeff was let go from his job as a real estate agent on Thursday. Jeff was told by his employer that he is "in the middle of a story that we don't want anything to do with."
Just one week earlier, Jeff took to Twitter where he appeared to be just starting out on the job.
"Hitting SEND on my first active listing with @AllenTate," he shared from his office. "#Realtors, send me buyers #Realtorlife."
For those who missed the shocking reality TV moment, Jeff admitted to Survivor host Jeff Probst during last week's tribal council that he felt he was going home. In an attempt to save himself, the contestant revealed personal information about Zeke.
"There is deception here. Deception on levels Jeff that these guys don't even understand," he explained before looking at Zeke. "Why haven't you told anyone that you're transgender?"
Within moments, several cast members voiced their outrage at Jeff for outing their teammate.
"I didn't want to be the ‘trans' Survivor player and I wanted to be Zeke the Survivor player," Zeke explained. "I don't even need a cheerleader because I know I can do whatever I want to do."
Since the episode aired, Jeff has apologized for his actions and maintained his support for the LGBTQ community.
"I offer my deepest, most heart-felt apologizes to Zeke Smith, his friends and life allies, his family and to all those who my mistake hurt and offended," he shared on Twitter. "I recklessly revealed something I mistakenly believed everyone already knew."
"I was wrong and make no excuses for it. I own responsibility in what is the worst decision of my life."
Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.