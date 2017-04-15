Jeff Varner continues to face the repercussions of his actions on Survivor.

Just a few days after outing fellow contestant Zeke Smith during tribal council, reports have surfaced claiming Jeff has been fired from his job as a real estate agent.

According to News & Record Greensboro, Jeff was let go from his job as a real estate agent on Thursday. Jeff was told by his employer that he is "in the middle of a story that we don't want anything to do with."

Just one week earlier, Jeff took to Twitter where he appeared to be just starting out on the job.

"Hitting SEND on my first active listing with @AllenTate," he shared from his office. "#Realtors, send me buyers #Realtorlife."