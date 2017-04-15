April the Giraffe's Newborn Calf's Sex Revealed

It's a boy!

After a long wait—for April and for viewers around the world—audiences finally got to witness April the Giraffe give birth Saturday morning. Animal Adventure Park revealed on Instagram a few hours after the delivery that she gave birth to a boy. Shortly after April welcomed her calf, the Toys "R" Us banner switched to Babies "R" Us, a small detail that 1.2 million viewers felt was incredibly endearing.

Still left unanswered is what the calf will be named. Viewers will be able to participate in the naming process. According to PressConnects.com, the zoo will be setting up a GoFundMe page where people can donate $1 to nominate a name.