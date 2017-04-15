Kendall Jenner Makes a Cheeky Appearance at Coachella

Instagram
Kendall Jenner is feeling "crazy."
Kendall's BFF Hailey Baldwin has been sharing tons of pictures and videos from her time at Coachella on her Instagram story, and one certainly caught her eye—and ours. Hailey shared a picture of Kendall posing in a sheer crop top and dress that put her derriere on display. The black-and-white photo revealed Kendall's risqué undergarments, which she paired with a piar of sneakers and a long braid.
"Like....this is crazy," Hailey captioned the photo.
After taking in Travis Scott's performance, which Hailey also documented, the pair hit up some after-parties.
At one of them, Hailey snapped a photo of Kendall looking content in an oversized sweatshirt that she dragged over her knees. She also wore a bucket hat, so we're thinking by the end of the night her outfit might not have been warm enough.
Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner was also spotted at the music fest, sporting a neon green hairstyle when she arrived at PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine's party.
Celebrities have been coming out in waves for the Indio, Calif., music festival, hanging out with friends, watching their favorite musicians and partying the nights away.
