Nick Cannon knows there's more to glasses than meets the eyes!

Cannon took to Instagram to show off his pair of lenses as well as his daughter Monroe's. The daddy-daughter duo are totally twinning in their frames, with the only difference being the color. But Monroe's glasses mean a lot more than good eyesight in Cannon's mind; the protective papa wants the frames to serve as a warning to any and all boys!

"Twins!!! Miss Monroe loves her glasses and I hope she never takes them off!! A sophisticated intellectual is what I'm trying to raise here and these glasses keep them little grimy ruffneck kindergarteners away from my baby!! LOL," he captioned the cute picture. "FYI My Shotgun is registered!!"