Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Radiohead headlined night one of the 2017 Coachella Music Festival, but it didn't go as planned.
The band experienced several technological issues in which the sound kept cutting out. The first outage took place during "15 Step." The performers walked off stage to figure out what was going on but came back when the sound returned. Unfortunately, the sound cut out again during "Let Down." Eventually, technicians fixed the problem and Radiohead was able to finish their two-hour set.
Attendees took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the marred performance. Despite the setbacks, however, it seemed all were in agreement that the alt rock band nailed it.
"Tonight Radiohead's sound kept going out & it was so sad but they were still f--king awesome," Instagrammed one fan.
"Radiohead, after a few short meltdowns due to technical difficulties," wrote another performance goer.
The outage might make people recall Metallica and Lady Gaga's 2017 Grammys performance where lead singer James Hetfield's microphone didn't work at all. For the first few bars of their performance, viewers simply heard Gaga's vocals and the heavy metal band's instrumentals. They didn't let the malfunction stop them, as Hetfield and Gaga chose to share a mic afterwards, but Lars Ulrich later revealed that Hetfield was "livid" at the malfunction.
"I haven't seen him like that in 20 years," Ulrich shared on The Late Late Show. "I mean he was livid. I mean, he's aged really well and he's a pretty chill guy, but the first five or 10 minutes in that dressing room was not a lot of fun."
There's no word on how Radiohead handled themselves after their set ended.