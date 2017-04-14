Bust out the flower crowns and inflatable swans: Coachella 2017 is finally here!

Thousands upon thousands of music lovers are headed to Indio, Calif., to experience two weekends of nonstop tunes from a variety of artists.

Lady Gaga, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future are just some of the famous faces performing live to a sea full of people.

For those who are unable to head out and experience the fun in person, there's always the Coachella livesteam. In addition, E! News is hooking you up with all the surprise guests, A-list parties and star sightings.

Take a look at our All Access guide updating throughout both weekends below.