Bust out the flower crowns and inflatable swans: Coachella 2017 is finally here!
Thousands upon thousands of music lovers are headed to Indio, Calif., to experience two weekends of nonstop tunes from a variety of artists.
Lady Gaga, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future are just some of the famous faces performing live to a sea full of people.
For those who are unable to head out and experience the fun in person, there's always the Coachella livesteam. In addition, E! News is hooking you up with all the surprise guests, A-list parties and star sightings.
Take a look at our All Access guide updating throughout both weekends below.
Weekend 1, Day 1: Friday April 14, 2017
After traveling through private planes, Uber rides and even a helicopter (we see you Sofia Richie), dozens of celebrities kicked off a jam-packed weekend.
Kylie Jenner sported a neon green hairstyle when she arrived at PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine's party.
Nicole Richie was able to enjoy brunch early in the afternoon while also celebrating the House of Harlow 1960 X REVOVLE Spring 2017 collection.
Before the sun went down, Hailee Steinfeld performed three songs at the Republic Records Hyde Away party including a cover of Ed Sheeran's smash-hit single "Shape of You." An eyewitness told E! News that the singer's rumored boyfriend Cameron Smoller was standing up front the entire time and singing along during the show.
More to come all weekend long!
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom