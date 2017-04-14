Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's family drama isn't anywhere close to being over.
During tonight's reunion episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, some viewers may have thought they were going to witness a war of words between Mama June and Jennifer Lamb.
In actuality, it was Sugar Bear and Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon that didn't see eye-to-eye.
After Sugar Bear walked off the stage during a heated argument with his ex, Pumpkin decided to stick up for her mom.
"Okay, I swear to f--king God," she screamed while being held back by crew members. "F--k you, you dumb piece of s--t. That's why you're a f--king piece of s--t father."
WE tv
In a fit of anger, Sugar Bear proceeded to rip off his shirt and kick a piece of furniture as producers separated the two.
"Sugar Bear pissed me the f--k off. Like, he is not going to talk to my mama like that," Pumpkin later shared with cameras. "I don't know what the f--k his problem is, ripping his freaking shirt open. Who is he: The Hulk?"
She continued, "I'm glad Sugar Bear blew up because everybody needed to see that side of him."
Fortunately, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was backstage and didn't know what was going on as she left the set early.
As for Jennifer, she was ultimately able to calm Sugar Bear down before he broke down in tears.
"Everybody's making me look bad," he shared.
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.