Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's family drama isn't anywhere close to being over.

During tonight's reunion episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, some viewers may have thought they were going to witness a war of words between Mama June and Jennifer Lamb.

In actuality, it was Sugar Bear and Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon that didn't see eye-to-eye.

After Sugar Bear walked off the stage during a heated argument with his ex, Pumpkin decided to stick up for her mom.

"Okay, I swear to f--king God," she screamed while being held back by crew members. "F--k you, you dumb piece of s--t. That's why you're a f--king piece of s--t father."