Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to meet Janet Jackson's baby boy.

More than three months after welcoming her first child with Wissam Al Mana, the singer took to her personal website and shared the very first photo of Eissa Al Mana.

"My baby and me after nap time," Janet captioned the photo that shows mom hugging her baby boy as he yawns for the camera.

The special mother-son moment comes as the A-list performer continues to raise her child in private. Nonetheless, a source recently gave a glimpse into how the new mom was doing.

"Janet is getting her strength back and feeling well," a source shared with E! News. "She has so much help around her, so that has alleviated stress. She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy."

