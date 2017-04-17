Life is still crazy and still loud for one famous Jersey Shore couple.

More than five years after MTV's hit reality show came to an end, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews remain madly in love.

And fortunately for loyal fans of the couple, they're ready to share a bit more of their family life in a new series with Awestruck.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the new series titled Jenni & Roger: Domesticated, viewers get a taste of the couple's life with their son Greyson and daughter Meilani.

"We live in Central Jersey right next to Seaside Heights where it all began," Roger shares in the preview. And while they may still live in the same state, their lives today couldn't be more different.