Life is still crazy and still loud for one famous Jersey Shore couple.
More than five years after MTV's hit reality show came to an end, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews remain madly in love.
And fortunately for loyal fans of the couple, they're ready to share a bit more of their family life in a new series with Awestruck.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the new series titled Jenni & Roger: Domesticated, viewers get a taste of the couple's life with their son Greyson and daughter Meilani.
"We live in Central Jersey right next to Seaside Heights where it all began," Roger shares in the preview. And while they may still live in the same state, their lives today couldn't be more different.
Awestruck
"When I was on Jersey Shore, I used to wake up at 2 p.m." JWoww explained. "It's a little earlier now, a lot earlier now."
Instead of spending the day focused on gyms, tans and laundry—and maybe a late-night trip to Karma—JWoww and Roger's lives are focused on family.
Whether it's feeding their kids, readings books, playing Disney Princess dress up or just getting ready for bed, every day is an adventure.
"When I'm waking up right now, all I see is Meilani's butt in my face," JWoww jokes. "And I'm like, ‘Oh great, the bed smells like pee again.'"
"Every morning I think the same thing," Roger adds. "If the kids weren't here, would I get laid?" LOL!
Jenni & Roger: Domesticated premieres today at 3 p.m. EST on Awestruck. And continue to watch Jenni on Awestruck's Moms With Attitude alongside her best friend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.