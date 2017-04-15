Sweetin and Coyle married on March 15, 2012, but most people wouldn't find out about it for at least a year.

"We had wanted to keep it quiet and intimate for a while, but felt that on our first wedding anniversary, it was time to share," Sweetin explained their quiet nuptials to People.

Once again, however, she reconsidered fairly quickly and filed for legal separation in June 2013. Sweetin revealed during a recent college speech that she relapsed after the split; she had moved in with her parents, her two daughters in tow, and was in a car accident, after which she was prescribed pain meds.

Pulling herself out of that situation inspired her to go back to school to train as a drug and alcohol counselor, she told students at Slippery Rock University in November. At the time, however, in 2013, she told TMZ Live that Coyle had started the rumor she was back in rehab. "Breakups are hard and certain people don't make them easier," she said. "People get weird and stalkerish... You never really know someone until you break up with them."

Sweetin filed for a divorce in February 2015 and relations seemed to have warmed by then, with Coyle telling Us Weekly , "I wish Jodie all she wants out of life. Just like with Cody we'll all always be co-parents to those precious, loved girls and that's our unorthodox but supportive family forever. Listen to All Day Sucker's new album Denim Days for anything else you may want to know. No hard feelings."

Their split was ultimately finalized last September; she and Coyle share custody and agreed that either could demand an emergency drug test via hair follicle sample if one suspected the other of driving Beatrix under the influence.