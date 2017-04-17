You're probably more concerned with what color lipstick Kylie Jenner is wearing than how it's made.

No judgment, but seeing as April's Earth Month, it doesn't hurt to reflect on some of the ways you can be a little more eco-friendly in your day-to-day life. For example, if you buy anything locally, from makeup to produce, it gets shipped locally, too. Hence, you're saving the earth from unnecessary pollution. Not to mention organic, natural beauty products are way better for your skin health.

To help you celebrate, here are 10 celeb-loved products that fit the bill.