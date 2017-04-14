Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ready to live it up in the Dominican Republic.

Fans were more than excited to see the Shades of Blue star arrive at La Romana International Airport Thursday evening with her twins.

Wearing a pair of $1,295 Giuseppe heels and a $54 tank dress from Naked Wardrobe, the singer's look definitely turned a few heads.

But as it turns out, a few more familiar faces were getting ready to show up in the Dominican Republic for a very special trip.

E! News can confirm Alex also arrived for the weekend getaway. And from the looks of it, the former New York Yankees player will be able to attend Jennifer's show Saturday night.