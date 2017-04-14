Carrie Fisher's passing is still undoubtedly weighing heavily on her former Star Wars co-stars.

During a 3-day event in Orlando focused around all things Star Wars in honor of the 40th anniversary, Mark Hamill took to the stage to speak to a packed audience about the loss of his longtime friend.

The actor read his tribute statement that was originally released at the end of last year, shortly after her death.

"Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed in being happy," he began while holding back tears.