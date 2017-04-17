You Don't Have to Be Gigi Hadid to Wear a Maxi Dress

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Maxi Dresses, Gigi Hadid

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Don't forget about the maxi dress, people.

Not only is Gigi Hadid's multi-colored Tommy x Gigi ensemble giving us major closet envy, but it's a reminder of how effortlessly chic (and effortlessly easy) they can be to wear. The only true outfit addition needed are shoes!

And you don't have to be supermodel tall to wear them either. They come in various lengths (some hitting as high as the ankle bone), giving the illusion you're just as lengthy (you know, just without the height).

There are plenty of amazing options waiting for you—right here.

Photos

Every Maxi Dress You Need This Spring

