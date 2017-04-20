Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are still going strong!

During an exclusive interview with E!'s Second Wives Club star Shiva Safai, the fiancée of Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid dished to E! News about the cute couple!

"Whatever makes Gigi happy is what we want," Shiva told us. "As long as she's happy in a relationship, that's all we want. So I'm just happy that she's happy."

Gigi and Zayn have been together for over a year and it sounds like her family approves!

"He's a great guy and she's a very smart girl and she's amazing," Shiva said. "They have a great relationship."