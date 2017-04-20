Kyle Gets a Gun After Stalker Breaks Into His House on The Arrangement: "The Ultimate Target Was You"
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are still going strong!
During an exclusive interview with E!'s Second Wives Club star Shiva Safai, the fiancée of Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid dished to E! News about the cute couple!
"Whatever makes Gigi happy is what we want," Shiva told us. "As long as she's happy in a relationship, that's all we want. So I'm just happy that she's happy."
Gigi and Zayn have been together for over a year and it sounds like her family approves!
"He's a great guy and she's a very smart girl and she's amazing," Shiva said. "They have a great relationship."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Mohamed and Shiva have been together for over three years now and Shiva has been there to witness Gigi, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid's careers take off.
So what has that experience been like to watch?
"It's been very surreal. In the beginning to watch them grow, I mean they are really, really amazing kids," Shiva told us.
And she gave a shout-out to their mom Yolanda Hadid for being a major support system.
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
"They have a wonderful mother who always is their backbone and supports them no matter what," Shiva said. "And they are good kids with good heads on their shoulders, good upbringing, they have unconditional love from the entire family and we are all so, so proud of all their achievements."
And with all of their success comes a lot of travel!
Shiva told us, "They travel, I don't even know how they do it, they are all over the world. It's crazy but you know they're young and it's amazing."
