Angelina Jolie just purchased one of the most historic homes in Los Angeles.
E! News can confirm the actress offered $25 million to buy late director Cecil B. DeMille's massive estate in Los Feliz, where he lived until his death in 1959. The 7,500-square-foot Beaux Arts style home comes complete with six bedrooms and ten baths as well as 2.1 acres of land on the Laughlin Park community.
Accompanying the mansion, there's also a pool with a pool house, a gym, a studio with its own separate entrance, fountains, rose gardens, rolling lawns, a library and much more.
We're sure that's more than enough space to accommodate her six children—Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne—and despite their split, we think Brad Pitt may have had a bit of an influence on her decision to return to Hollywood.
Considering reports circulated that she was considering moving to London as she just recently started her professorship at the London School of Economics, we can only assume she's decided to return to Los Angeles to assure her children maintain a relationship with their father (who also lives in L.A.).
In fact, while breaking her silence about the divorce, Jolie said the former couple's main concern is to stick together as a family.
"We are focusing on the health of our family," she said in a pre-taped interview on Good Morning America. "And so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that's what we're determined to do as a family."
Not to mention, Jolie and Pitt have already started unloading their other homes together. They listed their French Chateau Miraval and their New Orleans mansion. They put their NOLA home on the market long before they announced their split, asking $6.5 million for the 7,645-square-foot digs.
Meanwhile, other than Pitt, Jolie will find herself living among many other famous faces in the neighbor hood, including" Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman, Will.I.Am., David Fincher, and Lauren Graham.
