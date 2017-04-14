There's some serious excitement brewing outside the Today show's Studio 1A.

With just a couple of days left to go until Hoda Kotb returns to the morning show after maternity leave, close friend Savannah Guthrie is showing her enthusiasm at the future reunion.

"We can't wait! Are you kidding? We miss our Hoda," Savannah shared with E! News at The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People in Media celebration. "I know babies are the best, but you need to come back now. We've been missing you."

Like so many members of the Today show crew, Savannah has been able to visit Hoda and her daughter Haley Joy.

And while all of the Instagram photos show a happy family, Savannah reiterated just how strong the mother-daughter bond is.