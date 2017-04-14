There's some serious excitement brewing outside the Today show's Studio 1A.
With just a couple of days left to go until Hoda Kotb returns to the morning show after maternity leave, close friend Savannah Guthrie is showing her enthusiasm at the future reunion.
"We can't wait! Are you kidding? We miss our Hoda," Savannah shared with E! News at The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People in Media celebration. "I know babies are the best, but you need to come back now. We've been missing you."
Like so many members of the Today show crew, Savannah has been able to visit Hoda and her daughter Haley Joy.
And while all of the Instagram photos show a happy family, Savannah reiterated just how strong the mother-daughter bond is.
"She is adorable. Hoda is just like an electric wattage of happiness and joy and we all feel that way for her. It's just so exciting. We get chills when we think about it," Savannah shared at The Pool in New York City. "She's awesome and she's an awesome mommy and she's taking to it so naturally, which you know she would because she's such an awesome and loving nurturing person."
As Hoda already knows, NBC's morning show features plenty of hard-working moms. In fact, Jenna Bush Hager invited Savannah and Dylan Dreyer's kids to her daughter's fourth birthday party earlier this week in New York.
After sharing a photo on Instagram, Jenna explained how successful the gathering was.
"It was totally wild. I don't think I had really one conversation. There was a lot of sensory overload," Jenna joked on Today Friday morning. "I got home and there was cake down my shirt. A toddler party is wild I can tell you."
Today airs weekday mornings starting at 7 a.m. only on NBC.
