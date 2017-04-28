Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
To say it's an exciting time for Oscar Isaac would be a major understatement.
The Star Wars actor has welcomed his first child into the world with girlfriend Elvira Lind, who took to social media to make the exciting announcement.
Sharing a video on Twitter while cradling her little one, the filmmaker shared her profound appreciation for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival regarding her project Bobbi Jene, which won multiple awards, including best documentary feature.
"Thank you to the Tribeca Film Festival and thank you to the jury," she said. "I'm beyond words. It's amazing. If I could, I would be dancing, I'd be jumping up and down, probably all week long. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
The tweet that accompanied the post read, "Wohooo - Three Awards for Bobbi Jene and greeting by Elvira Lind with newborn baby #Tribeca2017 @Tribeca #BobbiJene."
And while the extremely private duo has kept both their relationship and Elvira's pregnancy out of the public eye for the most part, Oscar was noticeably absent from several press events for The Promise as well as Star Wars.
Elvira and Oscar first went public with their romance back at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016 when they walked the red carpet together.
Then, that same evening, the new couple caught everyone's attention when the actor leaned in to kiss his girlfriend before accepting an award for his memorable work in Show Me a Hero.
But despite winning awards and being cast in one of the most successful movie franchises of all-time, Oscar previously admitted that taking the role of Poe Dameron was a daunting one, no matter how much J. J. Abrams calmed his nerves.
"It was hard. I actually felt the most green and insecure than I had in a long time. I was like, ‘What am I doing here?' There was not a lot of room to shade in the character," he told GQ.
"It felt weird and like I was not being creative. I would get nervous I wasn't finding enough or I was missing an opportunity." But by the looks of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, we're guessing everything went smoothly on set, despite Oscar's fears.
Now that the film is done, and the trailer was just released, we're guessing Oscar has a lot more time on his hands to focus on his biggest role yet: fatherhood!