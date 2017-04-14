Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially over.

The duo, who tied the knot back in 2005, filed for divorce on Thursday. While they just decided to file, Ben and Jen announced their plans to divorce in June 2015.

So what's the reason behind their decision to file for divorce now?

One source tells E! News, "There wasn't one final straw. They had been living this way for almost two years and it was time to move on. Jen has been planning to file for a few months and Ben was on board with it."