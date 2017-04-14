The Arrangement's Terence Anderson Hallucinates an Alternate Reality After Taking Psychedelic Mushrooms: Watch the Sneak Peek!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially over.
The duo, who tied the knot back in 2005, filed for divorce on Thursday. While they just decided to file, Ben and Jen announced their plans to divorce in June 2015.
So what's the reason behind their decision to file for divorce now?
One source tells E! News, "There wasn't one final straw. They had been living this way for almost two years and it was time to move on. Jen has been planning to file for a few months and Ben was on board with it."
The source continued, "She gave him a chance to finish rehab and to be in a healthy place and then they decided together it was time to take this step. It was a coordinated effort and they are on the same page."
So what's next for Ben and Jen and their three children?
Watch the E! News video above to find out and to see more details on their divorce!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.