Does Hollywood Hate the Easter Bunny?

Well, it turns out the answer isn't that simple.

Hop creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio have a theory, for instance, that perhaps the issue is with the nature of the holiday more than the hare himself.

"I think because Easter is still considered more…of a religious holiday, than just a holiday of fun…it just doesn't have that sort of universal spirit of fun and magic that Christmas has, or Halloween," Paul tells E! News exclusively.

Daurio notes, too, that we really don't know a lot about the Easter Bunny. "Like, we all know how Santa works," he explains. "We know where he lives, we know where the toys come from, we know who his helpers are, we know everything. We know the whole story.

"But with Easter, it's really kind of up in the air…There's no one thing that everybody agrees on as the mythology of the Easter Bunny."