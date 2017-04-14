Get Ready for a Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Moment You Never Saw Coming, Sheree Whitfield Says
Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?
Pretty soon, the answer to that question just may be: On Netflix. According to a report by Tracking Board, the streaming giant is reviving the iconic '90s character with a 20-episode order of a new animated series meant to both entertain and educate children about geography. Per the report, this new version of the globetrotting thief will be voiced by none other than Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.
The new series will be based on the video game Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? and the subsequent PBS game show of the same name that ran for five seasons and put kid's geographical knowledge to the test. Who didn't want to be a gumshoe in the '90s? And who can forget that iconic Rockapella theme song? Not us!
While requests for comment from Netflix and Rodriguez's camp weren't immediately returned, the decision to reboot a beloved franchise tracks with the streaming service's recent programming slate. They've revived Inspector Gadget, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, as well as adult fare Gilmore Girls and One Day at a Time, and even have a Magic School Bus revival in the works with Kate McKinnon attached.
Rodriguez can currently be seen in the third season of Jane the Virgin on the CW. The dramedy has been renewed for a fourth season, as well.
Are you looking forward to a new Carmen Sandiego? And could there be a better person to bring her to life than Rodriguez? Sound off in the comments below!