Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?

Pretty soon, the answer to that question just may be: On Netflix. According to a report by Tracking Board, the streaming giant is reviving the iconic '90s character with a 20-episode order of a new animated series meant to both entertain and educate children about geography. Per the report, this new version of the globetrotting thief will be voiced by none other than Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

The new series will be based on the video game Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? and the subsequent PBS game show of the same name that ran for five seasons and put kid's geographical knowledge to the test. Who didn't want to be a gumshoe in the '90s? And who can forget that iconic Rockapella theme song? Not us!