Beyoncé and Jay Z took some much-needed time for themselves ahead of welcoming their twins into the world!

A source tells E! News, "Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated their anniversary and babymoon in Tahiti. They spent five nights at the Intercontinental Bora Bora and Thalasso Spa."

Of course, being Bey and Jay, the couple did it big, ensuring total privacy by staying on a secluded island.

"They stayed in a secluded overwater villa on a private island only accessible by boat," our source said. Just to put that in perspective, a one-night stay at one of these villas is about $1296, meaning their total trip costs approximately $6,480.

"They were very low key and rarely left the villa. Jay-Z went jet skiing several times and Beyonce watched from the villa. They both swam in the water and relaxed on the deck."