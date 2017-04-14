Beyoncé and Jay Z took some much-needed time for themselves ahead of welcoming their twins into the world!
A source tells E! News, "Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated their anniversary and babymoon in Tahiti. They spent five nights at the Intercontinental Bora Bora and Thalasso Spa."
Of course, being Bey and Jay, the couple did it big, ensuring total privacy by staying on a secluded island.
"They stayed in a secluded overwater villa on a private island only accessible by boat," our source said. Just to put that in perspective, a one-night stay at one of these villas is about $1296, meaning their total trip costs approximately $6,480.
"They were very low key and rarely left the villa. Jay-Z went jet skiing several times and Beyonce watched from the villa. They both swam in the water and relaxed on the deck."
But more than just enjoying the privacy from the public, they also got to enjoy their alone time together.
"They spent a lot of one-on one time together reading and taking naps," the source dished. "They didn't do much other than relax. They were very nice to the staff and appreciative of the service they received."
After leaving Bora Bora, we're told the couple spent a few nights at the Brando Resort on Tetiaroa Island. They've since returned to Los Angeles, flying home on a private jet.
Meanwhile, in case you've been hiding under a rock somewhere, the couple announced they're expecting twins in February. Bey took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby bump, writing, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."
Bey was originally supposed to be performing at the 2017 Coachella Music and Arts Festival this weekend, but shortly after announcing her baby news, she pulled out.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," read a message posted on Coachella's Facebook page. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
Instead, Lady Gaga is headlining the big weekend.