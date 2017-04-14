5 Major Moments From the First Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

This year marks the 40th anniversary for Star Wars and the highly-anticipated first trailer for the next installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was released today during a three-day celebration down in Orlando, Fla. After watching the trailer close to 15 times, here are the key takeaways:

1. General Leia Is Back in Action—If the new Star Wars trailer showed us anything, it's that the future is female—or at least General Leia is attempting for it to be! Throughout the epic trailer, the iconic character is overheard saying she sees, "Light. Darkness. A balance." What exactly does this mean? Looks like we'll have to wait until Dec. 15 when the film is released to find out.