5 Major Moments From the First Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

This year marks the 40th anniversary for Star Wars and the highly-anticipated first trailer for the next installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was released today during a three-day celebration down in Orlando, Fla. After watching the trailer close to 15 times, here are the key takeaways:
1. General Leia Is Back in Action—If the new Star Wars trailer showed us anything, it's that the future is female—or at least General Leia is attempting for it to be! Throughout the epic trailer, the iconic character is overheard saying she sees, "Light. Darkness. A balance." What exactly does this mean? Looks like we'll have to wait until Dec. 15 when the film is released to find out.
2. Kylo Ren Is Unmasked—Remember Kylo? You know, the human who is strong with the force yet needs to wear a black mask to appear tough? Yeah, him. Well his mask is seen shattering into itty bitty pieces. Who is shattering the mask and why it is being shattered is still up for discussion.
3. The Island Looks Kind of Like Yoda?—What's green and brown and weirdly shaped all over? Yoda and the new island location revealed in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. While the Jedi Master hasn't been seen since episode IV, the appearance of the island could be symbolic foreshadowing. So is this just a coincidence? "Patience you must have my young padawan"
4. Key Players Are Missing (Where's Rose?)—There has been a lot of questioning around Kelly Marie Tran's new character for the film. However, everyone is keeping a tight lid on it, and the trailer is no different. It was recently revealed the new character will be playing alongside a recovering Finn. Story developing.
5. Luke Skywalker Finally Says Something—The highly-anticipated trailer ends with Luke saying, "It's time for the Jedi to end." Help. Us. All. Luke is known for being one of the "good guys," but will that change?
While it was an exciting first look, there are still a lot of questions left unanswered. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017.