I Tried the Trampoline Workout That Got Busy Phillips Crazy-Fit

I love fitness more than most things and I'll be damned if there's a celeb workout I haven't tried.

That's not to say it doesn't get boring sometimes. Enter: LEKfit, the part-cardio, part-sculpting workoutcreated by former Tracy Anderson trainer Lauren E. Kleban. All I knew going in was that Busy Phillips does it daily and got extra toned in the process. Not to mention, a few other celebs like Michelle Williams and Mandy Moore frequent the $25 class, too. That was enough to pique my interest.

I also found out that there were mini trampolines, or rebounders, involved. I can't even remember the last time I was on a trampoline—it had to have been back in high school in the heyday of my cheerleading hobby. I also had an inkling that this class was a dance cardio scenario, which made me extremely nervous. I'm more of a Pilates, walk-on-the-treadmill type of girl.

Needless to say, I was eager to see what it was all about.