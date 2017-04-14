So, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce, and once again we've been gut punched.

But why does it feel like this?

Ben and Jen jointly announced nearly two years ago that they were going to divorce—not separate. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the Hollywood stars shared. "This will be our only comment on this private family matter. Thank you for understanding."