There might not be anything leftover on set from HBO's The Leftovers. Well, maybe one thing.

"No, I did not take [the gray sweatpants]," Justin Theroux told E! News at the premiere of The Leftovers. We're of course talking about that infamous jogging ensemble that will forever live on in GIF form. "I took a T-shirt, thank you very much."

Meanwhile, Theroux's ex TV wife, Amy Brenneman, took something very specific to her character, Laurie Garvey.

"Anything white I associate with Laurie," she told us. "I have her lighter from the first season. Laurie goes very deep in my heart. I wanted to take Margaret Qualley as a memento, but she's a grown woman—and she has a mother! But I'm very attached to her."