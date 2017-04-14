Get Ready for a Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Moment You Never Saw Coming, Sheree Whitfield Says
There might not be anything leftover on set from HBO's The Leftovers. Well, maybe one thing.
"No, I did not take [the gray sweatpants]," Justin Theroux told E! News at the premiere of The Leftovers. We're of course talking about that infamous jogging ensemble that will forever live on in GIF form. "I took a T-shirt, thank you very much."
Meanwhile, Theroux's ex TV wife, Amy Brenneman, took something very specific to her character, Laurie Garvey.
"Anything white I associate with Laurie," she told us. "I have her lighter from the first season. Laurie goes very deep in my heart. I wanted to take Margaret Qualley as a memento, but she's a grown woman—and she has a mother! But I'm very attached to her."
HBO
The Leftovers begins its third and final season on Sunday, April 16. The show, which is based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta and was created by Perrotta and Damon Lindelof, follows the aftermath of the Sudden Departure, the day when 2 percent of the world's population suddenly disappeared.
Lindelof, one of the masterminds behind Lost, is known for his twists, but don't expect a controversial ending.
"I don't think it's controversial. I think our show does a thing where you expect it to zig and it always zags, so it definitely, I think, does that to a certain extent, but without giving anything away I can say when I read the script I was completely moved and thought it was a beautiful, beautiful way to end our show," Theroux said.
Click play on the video above to hear what Brenneman had to say about the final episode.
The Leftovers also stars Liv Tyler, Ann Dowd, Carrie Coon, Chris Zylka, Christopher Eccleston, Scott Glenn, Regina King and Kevin Carroll. Season three premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.