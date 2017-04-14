Cara Delevingne is following in the footsteps of Katy Perry and Kristen Stewart...

Yes, the 24-year-old supermodel just shaved off all her hair!

Though she's only been rocking her platinum silver-blonde bob for a month, Delevingne took to her Instagram story Thursday night to reveal she's already switched things up, showing a shaved a chunk of her hair laying on the floor.

"Oh no!" she captioned the snap of her silver and pink locks strewn about the floor.

So what inspired the model-turned-actress to make the massive change?