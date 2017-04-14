Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne is following in the footsteps of Katy Perry and Kristen Stewart...
Yes, the 24-year-old supermodel just shaved off all her hair!
Though she's only been rocking her platinum silver-blonde bob for a month, Delevingne took to her Instagram story Thursday night to reveal she's already switched things up, showing a shaved a chunk of her hair laying on the floor.
"Oh no!" she captioned the snap of her silver and pink locks strewn about the floor.
So what inspired the model-turned-actress to make the massive change?
Delevingne told E! News' Marc Malkin at CinemaCon last month that she would have to shave her head for another upcoming role. When we asked if she was nervous to make the major change, she promised she wasn't (though we could sense a bit of sarcasm).
Meanwhile, she joins the growing list of celebrities who have shaved their heads recently.
In early March, Kristen Stewart debuted her platinum blonde pixie on the red carpet of the Los Angele premiere for her new movie Personal Shopper. As it turns out, she reportedly made the chop for her upcoming movie Underwater, a thriller that tells the story of a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake damages their laboratory.
Katy Perry also revealed a shaved head this week, posting to Instagram to share the new look. As for her motivations, she's previously said Scarlett Johansson inspired her, and she's already admitted the look makes her feel like her most "authentic" self.
What do you think of the shaved-head look? Sound off in the comments below!