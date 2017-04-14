By now, you've seen the epic trailer for the historic four-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. There's no denying that this thing is going to be wilder than anything the franchise has ever seen.
And now Sheree Whitfield is confirming that fact.
"The reunion was jaw-dropping. I'm sure it's draining watching it," the OG Georgia peach told E! News ahead of the big premiere. "I mean, I don't even know what to say. I don't even know how to explain what happened, but I know that all the viewers, they're gonna be shocked. I mean, we were shocked."
When talk turned to the big centerpiece of the season, the feud between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, which has seen Porsha accuse Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker attempting to drug her so they could rape her, Sheree did not hold back.
"When I'm sitting there and I'm hearing everything that's going on, I'm like, 'How can one person be so cruel, so evil? You're that angry? You're that spiteful? You're that hateful for that one person and you would concoct something like this?' It's just evil," she said. "How can you be around or trust somebody who's capable of doing such a thing?"
And if it wasn't clear whose team she's on, allow her to tell you: "On that sense, I'm definitely Team Kandi. That's not cool."
While Sheree wouldn't spill details on what exactly leads to the utter chaos at the end of the trailer, with all of the women retreating backstage in hysterics, she did offer this cryptic tease. "I mean, it's several moments, but one moment, no one's going to see it coming," she said. "Absolutely no one. We didn't see it coming."
If we weren't already excited/nervous to watch before, we certainly are now.
For more from Sheree, including the three words she'd use to describe the insanity in store, be sure to check out the video above.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's four-part reunion special begins Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
