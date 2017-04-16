"Am I crazy? What does that mean?"
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna get into a "big fight" on next Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this sneak peek, Kim Kardashian reveals that everyone is worried about Rob after the couple's argument.
"Rob and Chyna got into a big fight," Kim says in the video above. "We're all worried about Rob."
We then see Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on FaceTime with Rob and Khloe lets him in on a little secret.
"She texts all your sisters and said that she's ready to leave you," Khloe tells Rob.
How does Rob respond to his sisters?
Take a look at the KUWTK sneak peek above to see what Rob has to say about Chyna! And be sure to check out Sunday's episode to see if the couple can work it out!
