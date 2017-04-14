Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Welcome Son River Joe

Say hello to Jeff Goldblum's mini-me!
The Thor: Ragnarok actor's wife, Emilie Livingston, announced via Instagram Friday that she'd given birth not too long ago. "I can't believe it's been a week already!" she wrote. "River Joe Goldblum was born 4/7/17 at 8:53am. Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother."
The mother of two shared a trio of photos with her fans, two of which included her husband. Livingston, who wed Goldblum in 2014, added, "We couldn't be happier!!!" She said the actor "is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!"
Goldblum has yet to address his son's birth via social media.
Livingston announced her second pregnancy via Instagram in January.
Shortly after welcoming Charlie on July 4, 2015, Goldblum appeared on TBS' Conan, where he gushed about his happy family. "She's so wonderful," he told Conan O'Brien. "She's so good."
His firstborn, meanwhile, was a "very good" baby. "I enjoy him. I love him to bits. I nuzzle him," Goldblum, 64, raved. "I smell him. I kiss him. I talk to him. I make jokes with him. I sing to him."
By all accounts, Charlie was an easy baby. "I found that in the beginning he slept more. He was taking longer [naps]. Now he's taking less naps. It's always an evolving process. It's not like, 'Ah-ha! Here's the trick,'" she told People last year. "We're lucky; he's a really good sleeper. I put him down at 7:15 p.m. and he falls asleep around 7:30 p.m. or 7:40 p.m. so we watch some TV."
Goldblum's favorite time of day came just before bedtime, though. "We get in the bathtub every night, the three of us, and we give him a bath," the Jurassic Park actor shared. "So cute."
Before his third wife, Goldblum "never seriously considered" having kids. "I'm at a different place now," he told Parade last year. "I was enthusiastic to marry her and try to have a baby."