Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Welcome Son River Joe

By all accounts, Charlie was an easy baby. "I found that in the beginning he slept more. He was taking longer [naps]. Now he's taking less naps. It's always an evolving process. It's not like, 'Ah-ha! Here's the trick,'" she told People last year. "We're lucky; he's a really good sleeper. I put him down at 7:15 p.m. and he falls asleep around 7:30 p.m. or 7:40 p.m. so we watch some TV."

Goldblum's favorite time of day came just before bedtime, though. "We get in the bathtub every night, the three of us, and we give him a bath," the Jurassic Park actor shared. "So cute."

Before his third wife, Goldblum "never seriously considered" having kids. "I'm at a different place now," he told Parade last year. "I was enthusiastic to marry her and try to have a baby."