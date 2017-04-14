Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional on Her Last Days of Maternity Leave

"Sunday is going to be great. Monday is going to be even better," Savannah Guthrie said Friday morning on the Today show plaza. "Because Hoda is coming back from maternity leave on Monday morning!" After a nine-week break to be with newly adopted daughter Haley Joy, Hoda Kotb will return to co-hosting the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford. And everyone is putting on their waterproof mascara while talking about it!

"When I look at her I see forever. I see past me," the new mother said through tears on a pre-recorded segment for Friday's episode. "I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family, and by everyone who's held her."