Work out in style, like Lucy Hale.

The Pretty Little Liars actress is looking super cute in her Nike leggings and color-matchingSpiritual Gangster muscle tank (which is now only $43). If you don't yet have a plethora of cool, transitional, sleeveless tops you can wear everything—from the gym to brunch—it's time you did.

When the 'Good Vibes Only' tank's stock runs dry, you're going to need some new options. So look to the below tops (some with graphics, some not) for inspiration.

Tuck it into your jeans for a fun and casual weekend look or throw it on top of a sports bra for that workout class you're always running to!