Watch out, haters!
E! News can exclusively announce that Khloe Kardashian's inspirational series Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian will be returning for a second season with eight all-new episodes and even more motivational comeback stories!
The upcoming season will feature a longer period of time for the makeovers and a fresh batch of participants hoping to transform physically and mentally and confront the negative influences in their lives. With Khloe's guidance and the help of Hollywood's elite celebrity trainers, stylists and beauty gurus, the men and women will have that extra encouragement and support to reinvent themselves from the inside out.
"I am so happy to have the opportunity to help people who are determined to make a change by allowing us to share in their personal struggles," host and executive producer Khloe said. "I'm proud to be part of their journey and contribute to each one of them gaining more strength, stamina, style and swagger."
In its popular debut season, Revenge Body resonated with audiences by highlighting the participants' raw and moving stories of heartbreak, sexual assault, drug addiction, divorce and bullying before eventually showing them achieving their fitness goals and building self-esteem.
"We are thrilled Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian is coming back with a vengeance for another season," E!'s Executive Vice President of Programming and Development Jeff Olde said. "As the first season has shown, we were blown away by the evolution of the participants and Khloe's unique ability to connect, inspire and encourage others."
"We are proud of the remarkable transformations that Khloe and her elite team have accomplished and look forward to changing more lives in season two," executive producer Eli Frankel added. "Revenge Body typifies the style, emotional resonance and marquee talent that Lionsgate and I strive to produce in an unscripted series. We're excited to rejoin Khloe, Ryan Seacrest, Kris Jenner and our partners at E! for another inspiring season of premium television that clearly has its finger on the pulse of pop culture."
With more jaw-dropping makeovers on the way, it seems revenge is a dish served cold hot, after all!