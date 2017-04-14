Despite what Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton may have led you to think on Dancing With the Stars, the partners are not a couple.

As it turns out, E! News can confirm Burgess is dating Pierson Fodé! While Burgess and Bolton's interactions on the dancing competition show give fans the idea that they could be dating in real life, a separate source tells E! News that they "just play it up for the show."

"Sharna and Pierson are together. She just took him to that James Hinchcliffe race they both posted about on Instagram and were acting affectionate like a couple there," the insider says. "She was at Pierson's birthday party last week. He even visited her while she was on the road during the DWTS tour months ago."