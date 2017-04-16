The Good Fight will return for a second season on CBS All Access and questions will be answered next year—and right now. Below read on for more from Michelle and Robert King about what's in store and why you shouldn't necessarily get your hopes up for Diane and Kurt (Gary Cole) being all happily ever after right now.

Let's get this out of the way: Have there been any discussions for Julianna Margulies in season two?

Michelle King: No, I mean it's really the same as season one: The feeling is that Alicia Florrick's story ended the way we hoped and things are moving forward with these new stories.

Robert King: The one we really want to try and get is Alan Cumming, because that's a story that could be continued on for years, but he's doing another CBS show so we'll see.