Mama June has no time for Sugar Bear.

In an exclusive clip from Friday's reunion episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star is getting candid about how she feels about her ex. "I've never hated anybody as much as I hate [Sugar Bear]," she says in the clip. "I would love to call him out on his bulls--t. How like reality hit. I knew what I needed to do."

The WE tv star admits she had to get over him if she and her family were going to live an emotionally healthier lifestyle. "I needed to move on—not just for myself but for the kids because constantly he's not going to change."