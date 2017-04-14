Robert Pattinson Toys With Twilight Fans' Emotions

Another Twilight movie?

It's been just five years since the fifth and final installment in the film series was released, and Robert Pattinson is already being asked about the possibility of a reboot. "Really, they're expanding it?" the Lost City of Z actor, 30, asked Yahoo! Movies. "So, I'll get my own spin-off?"

Not quite. But there have been talks about rebooting the series.

Twihards are a devoted bunch, and Pattinson's interest sent some into a frenzy. "I'm always kind of curious," he said. "Anything where there's a mass audience—or seemingly an audience for it—I always like the idea of subverting people's expectations. There could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It's always difficult when there's no source material."